Bolan Bridge Collapse: Pakistan Railway Starts Shuttle Service

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 06:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Railway, Quetta division has decided to initiate a shuttle service between Quetta and Sibi to resolve the travelling issue that surfaced after the collapse of Pinjra Bridge at Bolan.

The heavy downpour had once again damaged the Pinjra Bridge, cutting Quetta from Sindh through a road link.

Hundreds of passengers intending to travel between Quetta and Sibi were struck for the last two days.

In view of the issues faced by the people, the Railway has decided to start a shuttle service between Quetta and Sibi, Mohammad Kashif, PR spokesman said.

He noted that the shuttle service will take passengers from Quetta on 09:30 for Sibi and return on 14:30 from Sibi.

