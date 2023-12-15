Open Menu

Bolan Mail Train To Be Restored From Dec 25

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 06:46 PM

The Pakistan Railways administration has decided to resume the Bolan Mail train service (3-Up/4-Down) between Karachi and Quetta from December 25, considering public convenience

According to a spokesperson for Railways on Friday, the 3-Up Bolan Mail will depart from Karachi City at 7pm, traveling through Landhi, Kotri, Dadu, Larkana, Dera Murad Jamali, Sibi, and Ab-e-Gum, reaching Quetta the next day at 5:50om.

Similarly, the 4-Dn Bolan Mail would depart from Quetta at 10am, arriving in Karachi City at 8:10am the following day.

Currently, the train will operate every other day, comprising 2 AC Standard, 4 Economy Class, one dining car, one power van, and one brake van. Additionally, three more coaches will be attached to the train at Sibi Railway Station, making a total of 12 coaches.

