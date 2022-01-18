Bolan Railway Track Blown Up, Four Bogies Derailed
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :At least four bogies of Jaffar express derailed on Tuesday when an explosive device placed alongwith Bolan railway track went off.
According to Railways official,unidentified men blew up a railway track of Bolan district in Balochistan and damaged a small portion of the railway track due to which train service suspended for few hours, a private news channels reported.
Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) along with the bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.
Further investigation was underway.