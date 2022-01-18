UrduPoint.com

Bolan Railway Track Blown Up, Four Bogies Derailed

January 18, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :At least four bogies of Jaffar express derailed on Tuesday when an explosive device placed alongwith Bolan railway track went off.

According to Railways official,unidentified men blew up a railway track of Bolan district in Balochistan and damaged a small portion of the railway track due to which train service suspended for few hours, a private news channels reported.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) along with the bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

