Bolan railway track blown up, four bogies derailed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :At least four bogies of Jaffar express derailed on Tuesday when an explosive device placed alongwith Bolan railway track went off.

According to Railways official,unidentified men blew up a railway track of Bolan district in Balochistan and damaged a small portion of the railway track due to which train service suspended for few hours, a private news channels reported.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) along with the bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area.

Further investigation was underway.