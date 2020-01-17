UrduPoint.com
Bolan University Of Medical & Health Science's Delegation Calls On Governor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 09:39 PM

Bolan University of Medical & Health Science's delegation calls on Governor

Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that Bolan University of Medical and Health Science has been put towards development and stability by our special focus where healthcare provision and education standard were being improved

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Governor Balochistan Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai on Friday said that Bolan University of Medical and Health Science has been put towards development and stability by our special focus where healthcare provision and education standard were being improved.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Bolan University of Medical and Health Science's employees and students led by Abdullah Journalist called on him at Governor House here.

Governor said we were aware problems of the Bolan University's employees, teachers and students, serious measures were being taken to address them interest of education.

The delegation also informed the Governor Aman Ullah Khan Yasinzai about their related problems being faced by them at the Bolan University.

Governor assured them that he would take possible measures to resolve issues of students and employees.

