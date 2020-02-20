UrduPoint.com
Bolan University's Association Delegation Calls On Governor Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:35 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Bolan University of Medical and Health Science's delegation of association called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai at Governor House here on Thursday.

Development of Bolan University of Medical and Health Science, doctors' problems, provision of necessary facilities to students and formulation of healthy environment were discussed in the meeting, said press release issued here.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan said all available resources were being utilized to address problems of the varsity because the province has only one Bolan University of Medical of Health which problems would take times in resolving due to its under new processes.

He said efforts were underway to put the varsity towards modern basis for achieving objective standard of medical education.

The Governor said we were aware problems of the Bolan University's employees, teachers and students saying that in this regard serious measures were being taken to address them interest of education.

He said the door of Governor House was opened for public including universities' teaching faculty and students in order to address their problems under legal process.

Governor also urged delegation to play their due role for provision of quality education and development of province.

The delegation also informed the Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai about their related problems being faced by them at the Bolan University. Governor assured them that he would take possible measures to resolve issues of students and employees.

