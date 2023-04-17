The premature release of the fake surgical strike in an Indian movie proved that the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was involved in all the Indian movies made against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The premature release of the fake surgical strike in an Indian movie proved that the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was involved in all the Indian movies made against Pakistan.

According to media reports, the Special Finance Department of the Indian intelligence agency RAW not only provides financial support to all movies made in hostility to Pakistan, but also provides all kinds of resources in this regard.

Bollywood has also surpassed the Indian Army in flattery of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its upcoming anti-Pakistan movie on Modi's whims, a hoax narrative on a fake surgical strike got leaked ahead of its release.

Bollywood stepped in to turn a humiliating defeat by Pakistan and its fake surgical strike into a victory.

Abhishek Dudhaiya sought permission from the Ministry of Defence to make a film titled The Pride of India Balaakot Attack.

The film will consist of fictional characters, events and exploits rather than reality. The film will feature Modi's tweets, live footage and speeches at various places to appease him. The film will also begin with a poem sung by Modi.

According to the hilarious script, on February 26, Indian aircraft entered Pakistani territory and shot down several aircraft including F-16 of the Pakistan Air Force.

According to the script, radar and air defence missiles were also installed in Balaakot, which were destroyed by RAW agents before the strike.

The hero of the film is shown fighting 1,000 terrorists alone. The film, based on fictional ideas far from reality, is aimed at flattering Modi.