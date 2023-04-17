UrduPoint.com

Bollywood's Drama Of Fake Indian Surgical Strike Against Pakistan Exposed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Bollywood's drama of fake Indian surgical strike against Pakistan exposed

The premature release of the fake surgical strike in an Indian movie proved that the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was involved in all the Indian movies made against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :The premature release of the fake surgical strike in an Indian movie proved that the Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was involved in all the Indian movies made against Pakistan.

According to media reports, the Special Finance Department of the Indian intelligence agency RAW not only provides financial support to all movies made in hostility to Pakistan, but also provides all kinds of resources in this regard.

Bollywood has also surpassed the Indian Army in flattery of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its upcoming anti-Pakistan movie on Modi's whims, a hoax narrative on a fake surgical strike got leaked ahead of its release.

Bollywood stepped in to turn a humiliating defeat by Pakistan and its fake surgical strike into a victory.

Abhishek Dudhaiya sought permission from the Ministry of Defence to make a film titled The Pride of India Balaakot Attack.

The film will consist of fictional characters, events and exploits rather than reality. The film will feature Modi's tweets, live footage and speeches at various places to appease him. The film will also begin with a poem sung by Modi.

According to the hilarious script, on February 26, Indian aircraft entered Pakistani territory and shot down several aircraft including F-16 of the Pakistan Air Force.

According to the script, radar and air defence missiles were also installed in Balaakot, which were destroyed by RAW agents before the strike.

The hero of the film is shown fighting 1,000 terrorists alone. The film, based on fictional ideas far from reality, is aimed at flattering Modi.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Prime Minister Army Film And Movies Narendra Modi February Media All From

Recent Stories

Russia Grateful for Brazil's Stance on Ukrainian C ..

Russia Grateful for Brazil's Stance on Ukrainian Crisis - Russian Foreign Minist ..

3 minutes ago
 Attorneys Retained to Represent Family of Teen Sho ..

Attorneys Retained to Represent Family of Teen Shot Arriving at Wrong House - St ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi ..

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi Arabia, Iran: Prime Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 NA body recommends placing Punjab election funds m ..

NA body recommends placing Punjab election funds matter before House

2 minutes ago
 MDA to introduce low-cost housing scheme for poor ..

MDA to introduce low-cost housing scheme for poor people: Sindh Local Government ..

3 minutes ago
 UK Lawn Tennis Association Asks ATP to Cut Fine fo ..

UK Lawn Tennis Association Asks ATP to Cut Fine for Banning Russian Athletes - R ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.