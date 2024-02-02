Bomb blast destroys election office in Quetta, injured 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Atleast one person was critically wounded after a bomb exploded outside the office of a political party

in Mulla Khel Abad in Quetta on Friday afternoon.

According to details, Police informed that unknown persons had lobbed a grenade at the party’s election office and injured one , a private news channel reported.

Emergency services reached the site of the incident and initiated a rescue operation.

The walls and windows of the office were also badly damaged.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and opened an investigation into the cause of the blast.

The injured persons were yet not identified and were initially shifted to hospital in the area for medical treatment.