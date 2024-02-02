Bomb Blast Destroys Election Office In Quetta, Injured 1
Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Atleast one person was critically wounded after a bomb exploded outside the office of a political party
in Mulla Khel Abad in Quetta on Friday afternoon.
According to details, Police informed that unknown persons had lobbed a grenade at the party’s election office and injured one , a private news channel reported.
Emergency services reached the site of the incident and initiated a rescue operation.
The walls and windows of the office were also badly damaged.
The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and opened an investigation into the cause of the blast.
The injured persons were yet not identified and were initially shifted to hospital in the area for medical treatment.
Recent Stories
Open Sud de France tennis tournament: Olivetti, Weissborn reach semifinals
UAE announces ‘Zero Bureaucracy Program’ to reduce bureaucracy
No space for Islamophobia in Canada: PM Trudeau
Kakar launches PM’s Mind Sports initiative for Schools in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2024
JUP leader announces withdrawal of candidates in favor of PPP
Pakistan calls for full implementation of ICJ judgment on Gaza; urges UNSC to pl ..
Sunni Tehreek announces to support MQM-P in Hyderabad
MQM gears up campaign for upcoming election
Aid for besieged Gaza in jeopardy with UNRWA funding cuts: Top UN officials
Diplomats of Pakistan, Mongolia agree to enhance ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two arrested with 200 kites4 minutes ago
-
Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM4 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city13 minutes ago
-
Finally countdown for general polls begins, political campaigns gaining momentum14 minutes ago
-
More than five million people to caste vote in DG Khan division24 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle theft, burglary gang busted, stolen goods recovered44 minutes ago
-
Police arrest four kite sellers with over 700 kites, string rolls44 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to ensure fair, peaceful elections on February 8: minister44 minutes ago
-
Couple killed, four injured in road accident on M254 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Multan university of Science & Technology1 hour ago
-
Hurriyat leader appreciates Pakistan’s unconditional support to Kashmir cause2 hours ago
-
Mind games important for fostering physical, mental growth in youth: PM2 hours ago