NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) A bomb blast in the Pakistani city of Rawalpindi has left one person dead and several injured, sources told Sputnik on Friday.

An explosive device is believed to have been attached to a motorcycle, which then detonated near the city's Koyla Center, sources said.

The number of casualties is expected to rise as emergency services continue to investigate the incident.

In March, five people were injured in Rawalpindi after a bomb went off in the Kabari Bazaar area of the city.