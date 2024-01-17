Bomb Blast In Quetta Leaves Eight Injured, Including Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Atleast eight individuals including children were injured in a bomb blast near a hospital in Quetta on Wednesday.
According to police officials, those injured in the blast include three children, a policeman, and pedestrians who were in the vicinity of the building, a private news channel reported.
A bomb disposal squad being deployed to assess and secure the area, whereas the nature and origin of the blast are yet to be determined.
Rescue operations are underway, with officials shifting the injured to the civil hospital for urgent medical attention.
