Bomb blast inside Rikshaw leaves twelve peoples injured

Police say that explosive material was being taken for terrorism somewhere in the city but it went off inside Rikshaw

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2019) At least twelve peoples got severely injured after some explosive material exploded in a Rikshaw on Multan road near historic Chauburji area of the provincial capital here on Friday.

According to the witnesses, seven people were travelling in Rikshaw when a bomb exploded inside it, leaving all of the passengers severely injured. Police and rescue service immediately rushed to the scene as they came to know about the explosion.

Local police say that it was a bomb blast. The rikshaw, after blast, burnt to ashes. The motorcycles parked there nearby the spot also got damaged.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital where the condition of two passengers was said to be critical.

“I took a passenger from Sherakot area and was on my way to my destination. When I reached near Chauburji that passenger got down to go to a nearby mosque for toilet, and meanwhile a bomb just went off” said Rikshaw driver.

Bomb disposal squad also reached the spot and collected the evidence and ball-bearings were recovered from the scene.

Fear spread in the area soon after explosion inside Rikshaw near Chaburji on Multan road. Police said that investigation was being conducted on all aspects.