Bomb Blast kills 5, injures 24 in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) At least five passers-by were killed and 24 others, including policemen and civilians were injured in a bomb blast targeting a police van in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, while talking to media said, the blast occurred when a police convoy was going towards a check post near Tank Adda. He said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a motorcycle exploded near the police van through a mobile phone.

The five people killed on the spot were identified as Qamar Zaman, Izzat Ullah, Siffat Ullah and two others. The injured were identified as Marzak Khan, Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Ishaq, Qudrat Ullah, Ameer hamza, Ehtesham, Shakeel, Rajab, Aman Ullah, Jalal Uddin, Hamd Ullah, Waqas, Nasir, Zubair, Maulana Abdul Sattar, Rahil Israel, Shereen Bibi, Yasmeen Bibi, Constable Rehman Ullah and Traffic Constable Naveed Akhtar.

The DPO condemned the attack and said that it was a cowardly act of terrorism. He said that the police were in a war against terrorism and would not be deterred by such attacks. He also renewed his pledge to make Dera Ismail Khan a terrorism-free district.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The identification of the dead and other injured was in process.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti later visited DHQ to inquire after the health of the injured victims.