Bomb blast kills four workers in southeast Turkey

IZMIR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) At least four workers were killed after a road side bomb hit a labourers’ pick-up truck in southeastern part of Turkey here on Thursday.

The truck was carrying fuel to be used by workers who were doing road construction in Silopi district near borders with Syria and Iraq.

Sirnak Governor’s office also confirmed that the blast took place in Silopi district in southeastern part of the country.

The office said that explosives were planted and detonated by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Ankara regularly targets PKK militants, both in its mainly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group is based.

On Tuesday, Turkey launched a new operation against PKK targets in northern Iraq, The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey.