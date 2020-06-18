UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Blast Kills Four Workers In Southeast Turkey

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:36 PM

Bomb blast kills four workers in southeast Turkey

Sirnak  Governor’s Office also confirmed that bomb hit a truck carrying fuel for the workers busy in construction of a road.

IZMIR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2020) At least four workers were killed after a road side bomb hit a labourers’ pick-up truck in southeastern part of Turkey here on Thursday.

The truck was carrying fuel to be used by workers who were doing road construction in Silopi district near borders with Syria and Iraq.

Sirnak Governor’s office also confirmed that the blast took place in Silopi district in southeastern part of the country.

The office said that explosives were planted and detonated by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Ankara regularly targets PKK militants, both in its mainly Kurdish southeast and in northern Iraq, where the group is based.

On Tuesday, Turkey launched a new operation against PKK targets in northern Iraq, The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the conflict, focused in southeast Turkey.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Turkey Iraq European Union Road United States

Recent Stories

Lok Virsa plans to start 'Cuisine Museum' to serve ..

15 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close down on virus worries, higher y ..

15 minutes ago

Twenty-Three Egyptian Workers Tortured in Libya Re ..

15 minutes ago

China Begins Review of Controversial National Secu ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $37.59 a barrel W ..

26 minutes ago

The HUAWEI Y Series Revolutionizes the Entry-level ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.