Bomb Blast Outside Data Darbar: Man Sentenced To Death On 22 Counts For Facilitating Suicide Bomber

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 05:33 PM

Bomb blast outside Data Darbar: Man sentenced to death on 22 counts for facilitating suicide bomber  

Mohsin Khan was found guilty of terrorism act outside famous shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakash  

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2019) An Anti-Terrorisms Court on Thursday sentenced to death on 22 counts to a suspect found guilty of terror attack outside famous shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakash (a.r) in Lahore.

The court also awarded the convict Mohsin Khan one-time life imprisonment and Rs 400,000 fine. Beside it, the convict was ordered to pay Rs 40,000 as compensation to 24 injured each.

At least 13 people died and 30 others got injured when a suicide attacker detonated explosive material he was carrying while coming to nearby the building of famous shrine at Gunj Bakash road.

Prosecution established the case by presenting all evidences before the court about Mohsin Khan and proved him guilty that he was involved in the heinous act of terrorism outside the Shrine of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakash (a.r).

Mohsin Khan, the convict, belonged to Shabqadar area of Charsadda and he played his role as a facilitator for the suicide bomber.

