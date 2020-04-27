UrduPoint.com
Bomb Disposal Squad Defuse Three Hand Grenades

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:23 PM

Bomb Disposal Squad defuse three hand grenades

Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of civil defence department have defused three hand grenades here on Monday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of civil defence department have defused three hand grenades here on Monday.

According to a release issued by the civil defence officer DG Khan, BDS was sent to 'Mohajireen' graveyard at Wador road in the city's suburbs after receiving information that three hand grenades were spotted in the graveyard today, Apr 27.

The BDS experts defused the hand grenades and handed these over to Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) DG Khan, the release concluded.

