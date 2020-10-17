Bomb Disposal Squad provided more equipped vehicles

The Punjab government has taken an important step to safeguard the lives and property of the people besides timely curbing terrorist activities by providing advanced Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles equipment with the latest technology to the Bomb Disposal Squad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The Punjab government has taken an important step to safeguard the lives and property of the people besides timely curbing terrorist activities by providing advanced Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles equipment with the latest technology to the Bomb Disposal Squad.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inspected the new bomb disposal vehicles during a handed over ceremony and also saw the modern equipments installed in these vehicles.

The Chief Minister handed over the bomb disposal vehicles to the Bomb Disposal Commander of eight concerned districts.

These modern Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles were equipped with modern equipment including bomb disposal suites, mine detector and disrupters.

Usman Buzdar said that the vehicles equipped with modern facilities and equipment would further enhance the capabilities of the Bomb Disposal Unit in the concerned districts and lives and property of the citizens would be protected.

The Chief Minister said that bomb disposal response vehicles would be provided to every district of Punjab. He lauded the services of Bomb Disposal Unit staff in the war against terrorism.

Usman Buzdar also lauded the performance of Civil Defence Punjab.

The Chief Minister was informed that Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles were already available in 12 districts of Punjab and with the availability of new Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles in eight more districts, the scope of Bomb Disposal Unit had been extended to 20 districts.

Provincial Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information and others were present on the occasion.