UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Disposal Unit Being Equipped With Latest Gadgets-IGP Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Bomb Disposal Unit being equipped with latest gadgets-IGP told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Bomb Disposal Unit has successfully defused 4512 IEDs since its establishment, averting huge catastrophe of innocent lives and property in the country.

Keeping in view its vital role in combating terrorism, this unit has been equipped with latest gadgets and equipment.

This was revealed in a video link briefing given to IGP KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi at CPO on Wednesday.

AIG BDU Shafqat Malik presented the briefing and stated that in the line of duty, so far 16 well-trained officers of BDU had laid down their lives.

The IGP was told that it was the only unit in the world which challenged and defused suicide bombers and eliminated the threat by sacrificing their lives.

The unit had foiled 115 Person borne IEDs (PBIEDs) during this period. In the briefing it was stated that this unit had created a history by foiling 31 Vehicle Borne IEDs (VBIEDs).

A truck carrying more than 4000 kgs of explosives, with two suicide bombers, was diffused in 2013 in Karak. Its target was to destroy the Kohat tunnel and block the main supply route of the operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Likewise, the IGP was further informed that this unit had successfully foiled 585 Timer IEDs, 524 Remote Control IEDs, 1489 Hand Grenades and 1768 Rocket Launchers.

The IGP was also informed that with the offensive contributing role of the unit, there was a definite decline in terrorist incidents not only in the KP province but its dividends were also felt by rest of the country.

It was informed in the conference that the professional competence of the unit had been acknowledged by the Federal government and the apex court many times by asking assistance of this unit in many major terrorist incidents.

These include assistance to UN team probing Benazir Bhutto shahadat case, attack on Sri Lankan team, Kharot Abad incident, attack on CM Balochistan, assistance in preparation of Counter IED Strategy for Pakistan and Forensic training of ATC Judges etc. Furthermore, BDU very proudly won the International Emmy Award on a documentary on BDU named "Armed with Faith". It was also informed that Bomb Disposal Unit will be extended to the merged districts with full professional preparation.

In order to further improve its performance, police school of explosive handling was established at Nowshera in 2015 in which different courses regarding explosives handling are arranged for the police personnel. So far, 4311 police officers and jawans including 93 ladies police personnel have been trained in 167 different courses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Benazir Bhutto United Nations Vehicle Suicide Kohat Nowshera Karak Kyrgystani Som 2015 Government Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

1 hour ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

2 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.