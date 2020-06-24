Bomb Disposal Unit being equipped with latest gadgets-IGP told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The Bomb Disposal Unit has successfully defused 4512 IEDs since its establishment, averting huge catastrophe of innocent lives and property in the country.

Keeping in view its vital role in combating terrorism, this unit has been equipped with latest gadgets and equipment.

This was revealed in a video link briefing given to IGP KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi at CPO on Wednesday.

AIG BDU Shafqat Malik presented the briefing and stated that in the line of duty, so far 16 well-trained officers of BDU had laid down their lives.

The IGP was told that it was the only unit in the world which challenged and defused suicide bombers and eliminated the threat by sacrificing their lives.

The unit had foiled 115 Person borne IEDs (PBIEDs) during this period. In the briefing it was stated that this unit had created a history by foiling 31 Vehicle Borne IEDs (VBIEDs).

A truck carrying more than 4000 kgs of explosives, with two suicide bombers, was diffused in 2013 in Karak. Its target was to destroy the Kohat tunnel and block the main supply route of the operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Likewise, the IGP was further informed that this unit had successfully foiled 585 Timer IEDs, 524 Remote Control IEDs, 1489 Hand Grenades and 1768 Rocket Launchers.

The IGP was also informed that with the offensive contributing role of the unit, there was a definite decline in terrorist incidents not only in the KP province but its dividends were also felt by rest of the country.

It was informed in the conference that the professional competence of the unit had been acknowledged by the Federal government and the apex court many times by asking assistance of this unit in many major terrorist incidents.

These include assistance to UN team probing Benazir Bhutto shahadat case, attack on Sri Lankan team, Kharot Abad incident, attack on CM Balochistan, assistance in preparation of Counter IED Strategy for Pakistan and Forensic training of ATC Judges etc. Furthermore, BDU very proudly won the International Emmy Award on a documentary on BDU named "Armed with Faith". It was also informed that Bomb Disposal Unit will be extended to the merged districts with full professional preparation.

In order to further improve its performance, police school of explosive handling was established at Nowshera in 2015 in which different courses regarding explosives handling are arranged for the police personnel. So far, 4311 police officers and jawans including 93 ladies police personnel have been trained in 167 different courses.