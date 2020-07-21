Bomb explosion kills one, injure several others in Turbat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed while several other got injured as a bomb exploded near Turbat district in Quetta on Tusday morning.

According to local rescue sources the bomb was planted in a motorcycle, a private news channel reported.

The security forces reached on the spot and cordoned off the area immediately,deadbody and injured were shifted to a a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance, they stated.

Further investigation of the incident was underway.