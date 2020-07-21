Bomb Explosion Kills One, Injure Several Others In Turbat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :One person was killed while several other got injured as a bomb exploded near Turbat district in Quetta on Tusday morning.
According to local rescue sources the bomb was planted in a motorcycle, a private news channel reported.
The security forces reached on the spot and cordoned off the area immediately,deadbody and injured were shifted to a a nearby hospital for medico-legal assistance, they stated.
Further investigation of the incident was underway.