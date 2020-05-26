Bomb planted at roadside defused

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::An anti-armored bomb planted by unidentified persons in Godagil areas was defused by Bomb Disposal Squash (BDS) successfully as timely action was taken by police to safeguard the people of the areas from a major destruction.

According to locals, they saw something inside the mud and informed the FC personnel at the check post, who then informed the police BDS whose timely action successfully defused the bomb planted along the roadside.

The BDS team was led by ASI Ihsan Ullah.

It is worth mentioning here that the Bajaur Police Bomb Disposal Squad have so far defused five bomb planted on various key location.

The DPO Bajaur lauded the quick action of the BDS team and those informed the olice at the check post for timely action.