UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Planted At Roadside Defused

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 07:20 PM

Bomb planted at roadside defused

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) ::An anti-armored bomb planted by unidentified persons in Godagil areas was defused by Bomb Disposal Squash (BDS) successfully as timely action was taken by police to safeguard the people of the areas from a major destruction.

According to locals, they saw something inside the mud and informed the FC personnel at the check post, who then informed the police BDS whose timely action successfully defused the bomb planted along the roadside.

The BDS team was led by ASI Ihsan Ullah.

It is worth mentioning here that the Bajaur Police Bomb Disposal Squad have so far defused five bomb planted on various key location.

The DPO Bajaur lauded the quick action of the BDS team and those informed the olice at the check post for timely action.

Related Topics

Squash Police Post From

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

4 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

6 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.