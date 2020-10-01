UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bomb Safely Detonated In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Bomb safely detonated in Faisalabad

The Bomb Disposal Squad safely detonated a bomb found in the area of Thikriwala police the other day

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad safely detonated a bomb found in the area of Thikriwala police the other day.

According to police, the law-enforcing agencies set up a 500-metre cordon after 750 Pounds device was discovered as people were digging in the fields.

Tonnes of sand were put around the device with high explosive, said a bomb disposal squad official. He said that bomb was safely detonated as no loss of life and property occurred during the process.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

3 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

48 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.