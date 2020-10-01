Bomb safely detonated in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Bomb Disposal Squad safely detonated a bomb found in the area of Thikriwala police the other day.

According to police, the law-enforcing agencies set up a 500-metre cordon after 750 Pounds device was discovered as people were digging in the fields.

Tonnes of sand were put around the device with high explosive, said a bomb disposal squad official. He said that bomb was safely detonated as no loss of life and property occurred during the process.