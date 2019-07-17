UrduPoint.com
BOMETEC DG Calls On Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General of BOMETEC Major General Fan Jianjun Wednesday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi here at the Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest and exchanged views on future projects of the Pakistan Navy, a PN spokesman said in a press statement.

The Naval Chief highlighted the role of Pakistan Navy in maintaining maritime security.

Major General Fan Jianjun appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy for regional peace and stability.

