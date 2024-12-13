Bondh E. Shams, Environment Journalist Forum sign MoU to raise awareness

Bondh E. Shams, Pakistan’s largest clean water-providing organization, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Environment Journalist Forum (EJF) to strengthen climate awareness and clean water access

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Bondh E. Shams, Pakistan’s largest clean water-providing organization, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Environment Journalist Forum (EJF) to strengthen climate awareness and clean water access.

The partnership aims to enhance climate journalism, raise public awareness about climate change and advocate for sustainable water solutions across the country, said a press release issued on Friday.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bondh e Shams, Dr. Ammad Farrukh emphasized the critical need for media support in the fight for environmental protection and nature conservation.

“We are proud to be the largest clean water provider in Pakistan, with a capacity to provide one million litres of clean water per day. Our journey began in Chakwal with a solar-powered water treatment plant, and today we operate in 300 villages across the nation,” said Farrukh.

Bondh E. Shams has also pioneered the Oasis technology, a revolutionary method for purifying water, which has been recognized globally, receiving accolades such as Princess Diana's award and one of the 30 Forbes awards. The organization has worked tirelessly to bring clean water solutions to communities facing dire water scarcity.

Hamza Farrukh, CEO and Founder of Bondh E. Shams, highlighted the importance of a united global effort in addressing climate change, particularly through media-driven education.

“The journalist community is a key force in educating the masses and fostering change. We must work together to spread hope and urgency in the fight against adversity,” he said.

Bondh e Shams also showcased its innovative Oasis Box, a portable disaster relief unit capable of converting contaminated water into safe, drinkable water. Originally developed for conflict zones like Gaza, the Oasis Box is now an essential tool for humanitarian efforts.

Kainat Saif, Program and Outreach Manager at Bondh e Shams, shared insights from her recent engagements at COP29, reinforcing the need for robust media collaboration to drive global climate action.

EJF President, Ali Jabir Malik, highlighted the forum's efforts to unite environmental journalists under a shared vision of climate education, advocacy, and capacity-building.

The forum honors the memory of Shaheed journalist Shabbir Hussain, who died while reporting on the environmental crisis in Pakistan and strives to infuse the same spirit of dedicated journalism by taking inspiration from his life, he added.

The MoU, signed by Asghar Hayat Khan, Secretary General of EJF, and Dr. Ammad Farrukh, signals a new era of collaboration between journalists and environmental organizations. This partnership will focus on promoting climate journalism, raising awareness about climate change, and exploring solutions to mitigate its impact, particularly in the context of water scarcity.

Panellists, including Dr. Farhat Asif, President of IPDS, and documentary makers Hassan Hayat and Aamir Judoon, stressed the need for data-driven storytelling and human-focused narratives to address climate migration and disaster relief. Hamza Farrukh concluded the discussion by reaffirming Bondh e Shams' commitment to simplifying scientific knowledge for mass consumption.

In his closing remarks, Dr. Farrukh urged the younger generation to take ownership of climate action, emphasizing that “Climate change is your problem now, and it is up to us to find solutions.” He underscored the disproportionate impact of climate disasters on women, calling for a proactive, anticipatory approach to climate resilience.

With this partnership, Bondh e Shams and the Environment Journalist Forum are poised to lead the charge in Pakistan’s fight against climate change, ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.