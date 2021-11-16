Bone Marrow center to be inaugurated soon

Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society President Major General (R) Sohaib Ahmed on Tuesday said that a state-of-the-art bone marrow center being set up at Tipu road would be inaugurated soon

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society President Major General (R) Sohaib Ahmed on Tuesday said that a state-of-the-art bone marrow center being set up at Tipu road would be inaugurated soon.

Talking to APP, Major General (R) Sohaib said that aim of the setting up the center was to provide affordable bone marrow facilities to the poor and deserving people.

He said that the project was being completed with the cooperation of Bait-ul-Mal and philanthropists.

The President claimed the "Bone Marrow Transplant" center would be an ideal gift of its kind in Rawalpindi for the poor and needy.

Sohaib said that the society had been providing facilities to the thalassemia affected children for 18 years while hundreds of people have benefited so far from this center.

Major General (R) Sohaib Ahmed said that thalassemia patients deserve our attention, "as a nation, we have a responsibility to play our part in providing medicine and blood supply to thalassemia patients", he added.

