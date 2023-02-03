UrduPoint.com

Bone Marrow Diagnostic Center Inaugurated At ATH

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Bone Marrow Diagnostic Center inaugurated at ATH

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) on Friday inaugurated a Bone Marrow Diagnostic Centre which will be headed by Assistant Professor Hematology Dr Ammar.

Talking to APP, Dr Ammar said that the centre specialized in various procedures, including morphology and biopsy, assessment of thalassemia and hemophilia. "We are also analyzing bone and bone marrow disorders in the center", he added.

He further said, "For benign disorders, we have established a daycare center at ATH which is known as a hematology daycare center, in this center 250 patients of thalassemia and many patients of other disorders have been registered.

" "Apart from procedures in a hematology daycare center, we also deal with all clinical calls from various wards of the hospital, including gynecology, surgical, medical, and orthopedic and provide them solutions", he said.

He said that after the establishment of a bone marrow diagnostic center at ATH, patients from all across Hazara division, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir would get relief, and "will not have to go to Peshawar or other cities for treatment."

Related Topics

Peshawar Gilgit Baltistan All From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplemen ..

HBL PSL 8: Six future stars selected for supplementary round

16 minutes ago
 PCB announces details of ticket prices for HBL PSL ..

PCB announces details of ticket prices for HBL PSL 8 edition

18 minutes ago
 UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

1 hour ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

2 hours ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

2 hours ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.