UrduPoint.com

Bonfire Competitions Held As Chawmoss Continues To Attract Tourists

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:14 PM

Bonfire competitions held as Chawmoss continues to attract tourists

The Kalasha winter festival - Chawmoss is being celebrated with religious zeal and zest as the children collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made a bonfire to participate in the high flame and smoke competitions on Friday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Kalasha winter festival - Chawmoss is being celebrated with religious zeal and zest as the children collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made a bonfire to participate in the high flame and smoke competitions on Friday.

The festival would continue up till December 22, the phase of bonfire competitions in the Chawmoss festival completed in which a number of children participated.

The children gathered at their sacred place, collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made a bonfire to show skills in making high flames and smoke.

Making high flames and smoke is meant to welcome peace, prosperity, minerals, green grass and love among the people of the indigenous tribe in the ensuing winter and spring seasons.

The children while holding green leaves and branches of trees also sang songs and performed a chorus to enjoy the festival.

Local and foreign tourists have also come to the valley to see and enjoy the unique culture, traditions and religious rites.

The officials of the Tourism Department have issued directives to the quarters concerned to provide every facility to the locals and foreign tourists, who had come for Chawmoss festival.

The provincial government is providing foolproof security, lighting and transportation to the tourists and local residents so they could celebrate the event in a befitting manner.

The Kalasha winter festival "Chawmoss" is the biggest festival of the year. As winter starts around mid-December, the Chawmoss festival begins.

The festival is celebrated for the divine, the living and dead relatives, crops and the goats to be safeguarded, while the community, the village and the valley are purified prior to the coming year. Sighting a fox is a good omen and great efforts are made in this regard.

At dusk, torch-lit processions are taken out from all the nearby villages. The processions then culminate at the "Charsue", which is the main customary dancing place. Most of the festivities are indoors where the local wine is handed around as the dance gathers momentum. It is carried out till late in the night around the bonfire.

Related Topics

Dead December Event All From Government Love

Recent Stories

EPAA carries out marine awareness campaign on Al H ..

EPAA carries out marine awareness campaign on Al Hamriyah Beach

15 minutes ago
 WHO Says One Shot of Janssen Vaccine Advantageous ..

WHO Says One Shot of Janssen Vaccine Advantageous Given Supply Shortages

47 seconds ago
 EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Olympic Games in B ..

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Olympic Games in Beijing on Monday - Source

49 seconds ago
 House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana ..

House Job Training starts in CMC Hospital Larkana from Jan 08, 2022

51 seconds ago
 AJK PM lauds opposition's positive role

AJK PM lauds opposition's positive role

3 minutes ago
 FBISE announces intermediate part-I & II 2nd annua ..

FBISE announces intermediate part-I & II 2nd annual exams

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.