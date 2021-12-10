Bonfire competitions held as Chawmoss continues to attract tourists

The Kalasha winter festival - Chawmoss is being celebrated with religious zeal and zest as the children collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made a bonfire to participate in the high flame and smoke competitions on Friday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Kalasha winter festival - Chawmoss is being celebrated with religious zeal and zest as the children collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made a bonfire to participate in the high flame and smoke competitions on Friday.

The festival would continue up till December 22, the phase of bonfire competitions in the Chawmoss festival completed in which a number of children participated.

The children gathered at their sacred place, collected twigs and branches of pine trees and made a bonfire to show skills in making high flames and smoke.

Making high flames and smoke is meant to welcome peace, prosperity, minerals, green grass and love among the people of the indigenous tribe in the ensuing winter and spring seasons.

The children while holding green leaves and branches of trees also sang songs and performed a chorus to enjoy the festival.

Local and foreign tourists have also come to the valley to see and enjoy the unique culture, traditions and religious rites.

The officials of the Tourism Department have issued directives to the quarters concerned to provide every facility to the locals and foreign tourists, who had come for Chawmoss festival.

The provincial government is providing foolproof security, lighting and transportation to the tourists and local residents so they could celebrate the event in a befitting manner.

The Kalasha winter festival "Chawmoss" is the biggest festival of the year. As winter starts around mid-December, the Chawmoss festival begins.

The festival is celebrated for the divine, the living and dead relatives, crops and the goats to be safeguarded, while the community, the village and the valley are purified prior to the coming year. Sighting a fox is a good omen and great efforts are made in this regard.

At dusk, torch-lit processions are taken out from all the nearby villages. The processions then culminate at the "Charsue", which is the main customary dancing place. Most of the festivities are indoors where the local wine is handed around as the dance gathers momentum. It is carried out till late in the night around the bonfire.