Bonfire Event Held To Celebrate Sindhi Cultural Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2022 | 10:30 PM

The progressive women of district Badin organized an event of bonfire (Mach Kachery) to celebrate Sindhi cultural Day at the local marriage hall here on other day

The bonfire event was organized under the slogan "The evening in the name of flood affected community" by Soormi Development & Women Society Badin in collaboration with Human Rights Forum Pakistan.

A large number of women, children, journalists and citizens participated to highlight the Sindhi culture, history and heritage.

Participants of the event demonstrated unity and expressed solidarity with the people affected by the recent flood in district Badin.

While addressing the participants of the event, speakers including Abida Marvi Samoon, Zeenat Chandio, Najma Ansari, Nazish Fatima, Mehrunissa, Sadaf Kerio and others shed light on importance of promoting education, women emancipation, respect for rights of minorities and fighting against extremism.

Speakers at the event bonfire highlighted Sindhi culture and called for spreading love and demonstrating unity among the masses saying that Sindh is the land of Sufis, who propagated ever peace and love.

The participants including women were attired in colorful traditional dresses to promote their culture when men and children were donning the cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and Ajrak, the traditional block-printed shawls to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

When, Tanweer Ahmed Arain, Haji Mehmood Ghuman, Ghulam Nabi Keerio, Attaullah Memon, Abdul Majeed Metlo, Muzfar Shaikh and others while addressing the participants of event said that culture day of Sindh also contribute to promote the value of our cultural heritage among new generations adding that Sindh province can be developed through ensuring quality education to our young generation.

On the occasion women and young girls also presented tableaus, songs and delivered their speech to highlight the importance of the Sindhi culture.

