Bonus For MWMC Workers Approved Over Good Performance On Eid

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Bonus for MWMC workers approved over good performance on Eid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Board of Directors (BoD), Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) approved bonus for company workers over excellent performance on Eid-ul-Adha The company BoD meeting led by DC Aamer Khattak held here on Saturday. The BoD unanimously approved Aamer Khattak as chairman of the company while contract of sanitary workers which had hired through third party was also extended.

DC welcomed the new board directors Hussain Ahmed Fazal, Yasir Hussain Bucha, Masroor Haider and hoped that new members will utilize all capabilities for improvement of the company.

He said that all the decisions will be made on merit in the board while company's performance is on top across the province.

Member board of directors Yasir Hussain said that branding of the company is essential adding that cleanliness condition of the city could be improved by adopting cleanliness system of developed countries.

He suggested that company should prepare roadmap for future.

Hussnain Ahmed Fazal said that company should improve its mechanical infrastructure.

Masroor Haider said that community's involvement regarding cleanliness is vital.

Chief executive officer MWMC Abdul Latif Khan said that Punjab government has directed company for generating its own resources.

He said that there was need to devise a plan to enhance company's income.

ADCR Tayyib Khan and company managers were also present.

