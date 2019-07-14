Book, a best friend of human being: Chohan

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Sunday said the book was a best friend of human being and the society could be made peaceful by promotion of literature.

He, as chief guest, was addressing a launching ceremony of the book "Tum Bhol Gae ho" by Kiran Rubab Naqvi here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The ceremony was presided over by prominent poet and intellectual Prof Dr Munwar Hashmi while anchored by Rukhsana Saher.

Fayyaz ul Chohan said that motive of the any book should be social proactive regardless which genre it has.

He further added that book of Kiran Rubab would be good addition in urdu poetry. Prof Dr Munwar Hashmi was of the view that poetry in the book of Kiran Rubab Naqvi has distinction position among her contemporary poetesses due to certain individuality. The ceremony was also addressed by Fakhra Batool, Abid Abbasi, Syed Qamar Abbas Humdani, Dr Sher Ali, and Anjum Khaleeq. The speakers threw light on the personality and work of Kiran Rubab Naqvi in detail.