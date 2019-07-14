UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Book, A Best Friend Of Human Being: Chohan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

Book, a best friend of human being: Chohan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Sunday said the book was a best friend of human being and the society could be made peaceful by promotion of literature.

He, as chief guest, was addressing a launching ceremony of the book "Tum Bhol Gae ho" by Kiran Rubab Naqvi here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The ceremony was presided over by prominent poet and intellectual Prof Dr Munwar Hashmi while anchored by Rukhsana Saher.

Fayyaz ul Chohan said that motive of the any book should be social proactive regardless which genre it has.

He further added that book of Kiran Rubab would be good addition in urdu poetry. Prof Dr Munwar Hashmi was of the view that poetry in the book of Kiran Rubab Naqvi has distinction position among her contemporary poetesses due to certain individuality. The ceremony was also addressed by Fakhra Batool, Abid Abbasi, Syed Qamar Abbas Humdani, Dr Sher Ali, and Anjum Khaleeq. The speakers threw light on the personality and work of Kiran Rubab Naqvi in detail.

Related Topics

Punjab Ho Rawalpindi Sunday Best

Recent Stories

MoHAP Youth Council, Civil Defence Youth Council d ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council recalls 4 ..

17 minutes ago

UAE Falcons out to soar at 4th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Cha ..

32 minutes ago

65% of Fujairah beach project completed

47 minutes ago

Dubai Police foil two drug smuggling attempts

1 hour ago

Sharjah records AED14.7 billion worth of real esta ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.