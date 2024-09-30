Open Menu

Book "Al-Muhallab" Launched At IRS

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Book "Al-Muhallab" launched at IRS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) on Monday hosted the launch of the book titled, "AL-Muhallab" (Khita e Pakistan Main islam Ka Pehla Alambardar", authored by the Judge of Federal Shariat Court Justice Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer.

Dr. Khurram Iqbal of the National Defence University gave the introduction and highlighted the importance of the book in the context of the history of Islam. Dr. Tanvir Anjum of the History Department of Quaid-e-Azam University presented the thematic review of the book.

The former chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council Dr. Qibla Ayaz made a detailed analysis of the book.

The author of the book, Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar, while expressing his opinion on the book's contents said

"Al-Muhallab" is a person of unique importance in the history of Pakistan, who took Islam through the Khyber Pass about forty years before Muhammad Bin Qasim in the region of Pakistan.

"Al-Mahallab is considered to be the most important figure in Islamic history to end the 'Fitna al-Khawarij's edition.

The audience expressed deep interest in the book written on the life of this unsung hero of Islamic history and was greatly impressed by the effort of the author.

In the end, IRS President Ambassador Jauhar Saleem paid tribute to the book's author and called this book a milestone for young people involved in research.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Bin Qasim Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

7 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

9 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

9 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

9 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

9 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

10 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

10 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

10 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

10 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

10 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan