Book "Al-Muhallab" launched at IRS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) The Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) on Monday hosted the launch of the book titled, "AL-Muhallab" (Khita e Pakistan Main islam Ka Pehla Alambardar", authored by the Judge of Federal Shariat Court Justice Dr Syed Mohammad Anwer.

Dr. Khurram Iqbal of the National Defence University gave the introduction and highlighted the importance of the book in the context of the history of Islam. Dr. Tanvir Anjum of the History Department of Quaid-e-Azam University presented the thematic review of the book.

The former chairman of the Islamic Ideological Council Dr. Qibla Ayaz made a detailed analysis of the book.

The author of the book, Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar, while expressing his opinion on the book's contents said

"Al-Muhallab" is a person of unique importance in the history of Pakistan, who took Islam through the Khyber Pass about forty years before Muhammad Bin Qasim in the region of Pakistan.

"Al-Mahallab is considered to be the most important figure in Islamic history to end the 'Fitna al-Khawarij's edition.

The audience expressed deep interest in the book written on the life of this unsung hero of Islamic history and was greatly impressed by the effort of the author.

In the end, IRS President Ambassador Jauhar Saleem paid tribute to the book's author and called this book a milestone for young people involved in research.