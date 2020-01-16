UrduPoint.com
Book Banks To Be Established For Deserving Children

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 01:14 PM

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has decided to set up book banks in 424 government run educational institutes

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th January, 2020) Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has decided to set up book banks in 424 government run educational institutes.Books from these book banks will be provided free of cost to the students from Prep to metric classes who are studying in informal schools and in the educational institutions being run by philanthropists .Books would be collected from students who have appeared in metric exams as well.Notification has been sent to area education officers by Director Academics FDE Sadia Adnan and the copy has also been sent to DG FDE.

As per the notification, free books are being distributed to the students of FDE institutions according to the Article 25(A) but students from the schools being run by philanthropists and under informal program stand deprived of this facility.

.In order to allay their sense of deprivation, , authorities of FDE have planned to establish book banks in all government educational institutions where books would be procured from students appearing in final exams of March 2020.All the principals and heads of government educational institutions are directed to obtain books from students and submit them to the book banks.

They are also directed to form a report.These books would be sent to concerned area education officer who would inform the academic wing about the books.Students would be told that these books are being gifted to other students.

