Book 'But, Prime Minister' Launched Online

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Book 'But, Prime Minister' launched online

A notable new book 'But, Prime Minister...' by former Senator and Federal Minister Javed Jabbar has been launched through an online event

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A notable new book 'But, Prime Minister...' by former Senator and Federal Minister Javed Jabbar has been launched through an online event.

The event was moderated by Sidra Iqbal. The online book launching was attended by participants from USA, UK, UAE, Pakistan and India, according to a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The book was a political memoir by the author who served in the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Science and Technology in the first Cabinet of foremer Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto 1988-90 and records his interactions over 14-year period from 1986 to 2000 with the world's first Muslim woman Prime Minister.

In 3 parts and 58 chapters, 'But, Prime Minister...' covers a wide range of subjects from eventful internal affairs to initiatives in new media policies, global, regional and bilateral issues including a chapter titled 'A secret message from India' with reference to the author's role in Track II Pakistan-India dialogue.

More Stories From Pakistan

