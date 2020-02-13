UrduPoint.com
Book Club "The Hive" To Meet Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 12:54 PM

Book club

Monthly book club named, The Hive, would be meeting this evening to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Monthly book club named, The Hive, would be meeting this evening to converse about the favorite books of the members and their application to personal and professional lives.

Bound to meet every second Friday of the month, this book club brings together learners, leaders, entrepreneurs, and book lovers to share their views about a book, chosen by the host that has changed the way they look at the world.

This meeting would discuss the book named "A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman.

A Man Called Ove�is about a curmudgeonly 59-year old widower who lashes out at his neighbors when they violate his very strict perceptions about things.

A few months after his wife passes away, he decides to kill himself but his neighbors�who vary from wacky to entertainingly bothersome,�continue to interrupt his efforts. After striking up an unlikely friendship with an Iranian family living next door, he slowly begins to change his mind about a number of things.

