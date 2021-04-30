A booklet containing select verses of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Chinese language was unveiled on Friday in an event held at Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) ::A booklet containing select verses of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Chinese language was unveiled on Friday in an event held at Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing.

The event was attended by Chinese academicians of urdu literature, students of Urdu Language Department of Beijing Foreign Studies University and Mission officers.

The launching of booklet is a part of festivities to commemorate the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof. Ms. Zhou Nasreen, Head of Urdu Language Department of Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU) paid glowing tribute to Allama Iqbal for his timeless poetry and enlightening philosophical thought.

She recalled that Chinese intellectuals have always held Allama Iqbal in high esteem and many of his famous poems have already been translated into Chinese language.

Prof. Nasreen said that Iqbal vision of Khudi (Self) and his struggle for justice and fair play has remained a topic of immense interest in China.

Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Moin Ul Haque hailed Iqbal philosophical depth, political acumen and artistic brilliance.

He said that Iqbal message has a universal appeal and it transcends the narrow limitations of creed and nationality and that his contributions to philosophy and literature are a common heritage of the mankind.

Ambassador Moin expressed the hope that this book would popularize Iqbal in China and deepen cultural linkages between the two countries.

During the event, the Chinese students of Urdu Language Department of BFSU also recited Iqbal verses.