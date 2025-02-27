Book, Culture and spring festival concludes at GCWUF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The two-day book, culture and spring festival concluded at Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) here on Thursday with vibrant literary and cultural activities.

The GCWUF library organised the festival which was marked by a series of engaging events to promote knowledge, literature and cultural appreciation. The students, faculty members and book lovers participated in various activities enthusiastically.

Book Treasure Hunt highlighted the event where the participants explored different stalls in search of rare and interesting books.

A reading competition was also held both in urdu and English which assessed participants’ fluency, comprehension and reading speed.

A literary quiz tested students' knowledge of classical and contemporary literary works whereas storytelling session captivated the audience as skilled storytellers transported them into imaginative worlds.

The Music Society of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) presented a mesmerizing performance and added excitement for the participants.

GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Kanwal Ameen in her address at concluding ceremony said that such academic and cultural events are imperative to promote intellectual growth and encourage reading habits among the students.

She said that the university is committed to support positive activities and provide educational and creative opportunities for the students.

Pro Vice Chancellor GCWUF Prof Dr. Zill-e-Huma Nazli appreciated the organizers for their efforts and commended the enthusiasm of the participants.

Prof Dr. Saima Akram and Dr. Waheed Ahmad declaring the event a memorable success and expressed heartfelt gratitude to all guests, faculty members, students and contributors.