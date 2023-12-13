Book 'Darkworld' unveils unexplored depths of digital underworld: Gen Raza

President, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Ambassador Dr Major General (R) Raza Muhammad on Wednesday hailed the first ever book on the dark web titled "Darkworld-- A Book on the Deep Dark Web" by Dr Atif Ali and termed the publication a value-added addition to learn about the unexplored depths of the digital world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) President, Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Ambassador Dr Major General (R) Raza Muhammad on Wednesday hailed the first ever book on the dark web titled "Darkworld-- A Book on the Deep Dark Web" by Dr Atif Ali and termed the publication a value-added addition to learn about the unexplored depths of the digital world.

Addressing as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the book titled "Darkworld-- A Book on the Deep Dark Web" organised by the Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA), and its partner organisations, the president IPRI appreciated the author for prolifically writing on an untouched and daunting topic of the society.

Ambassador Dr Raza Muhammad said the book contained new knowledge and was proliferating with unique information meticulously explained by the author. "The author minutely defined every basic term. No page is short of data in this book and working with data is a tedious work," he added.

The President IPRI noted that the author had written 60 research papers and received some 40 Awards in recognition of his intellectual prowess. He added that the author had an amazing speed of writing and accuracy which was commendable.

Commenting on the book title, he said the issue of the dark web surfaced after some cases of pedophilia in Kasur revealed the clandestine digital setup of the dark web in Pakistan. However, the individuals who revealed it were mocked in the beginning but time later proved it a hidden reality permeated into the society, he added.

"The author picked the untouched topic, whereas his book has been rated as the fifth best book by its publisher Taylor and Francis.

However, there are three more books by the author in the pipeline. This book will help armed forces, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies alike in understanding the dark web," he said.

Former Additional Director General, FIA, and President PISA, Ammar Jaffri said this book was written on pertinent issues that demanded the due attention of the readers. "I will read and teach this book to explore Dr Atif's work for imparting this important knowledge in urdu to the students as our students are weak in English," he added. He said Dr Atif's effort is a lesson for the youth to learn and follow his steps to serve the nation.

Dr Atif Ali, Postdoc in AI and author of The Darkworld said the book was his second publication on cyber security which was written to create awareness of cyberspace security among the masses. The book provides elaborate details on cyberspace crimes, referred to as digital crimes, he said, adding, "It's a long journey and struggle which bears many contributors valued inputs for my book."

Dr Atif revealed that he was also writing on blockchain intelligence and many other important issues about cyberspace and others. While expressing his motivation, he said the Zainab case moved him to research the dark web unveiling that digital crime was rampant in Pakistan. "This dark web is useful for professionals and intelligence agencies alike to achieve their clandestine ambitions. Red room concepts, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and many other crimes are committed on it," he said.