Book dedicated to Pak-China friendship launched in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) ::"Garlands of Love" authored by Ambassador Lu Shulin, one of China's distinguished diplomats and Pakistan's staunchest friend and poet of urdu language, was launched in a ceremony held on Monday at Pakistan Embassy Beijing.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Lu Shulin and said, the title chosen by him for his book not only describes his own personal attachment to Pakistan and Pak-China friendship, but also his strong emotions and the love and faith that underline friendship between the two countries.

He said, this year, both Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, adding, "There is a need to remember those architects and heroes of our two countries who played a leading role in the progressive evolution of our friendship and providing it with strong foundation for its subsequent development."� Ambassador Haque opined, it is due to untiring efforts of diplomats like Ambassador Lu Shulin that both Pakistan and China are enjoying all-weather friendship which is unique, special and time tested.

"By keeping the memories of these heroes fresh, we can take our mutually beneficial bilateral relations to a new pinnacle of success and growth," he added He said, it is also important that our younger generations do study deeply the lives of diplomats like Ambassador Lu who have made really good contributions to Pak-China friendship.

Lu Shulin, author of the book and former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, addressed the ceremony extemporaneously in Chinese, English and Urdu, saying that his book is a tribute to the friendship between the two countries and he cherished the days spent in Pakistan.

Lu Shulin, who remained ambassador of China to Pakistan from 1999 to 2002, termed Pakistan as his second home and said, it is destiny of Pakistan and China to stay united for building the community of shared future.

He suggested the young people to read his book to learn about friendship and iron brotherhood between Pakistan and China.

Welcoming the audience, Deputy Head of Mission, Ahmed Farooq congratulated the ambassador for coming up yet another masterpiece dedicated to Pakistan-China friendship. "You and US", a compilation of Ambassador Lu's fascinating stories about friendship between Chinese and Pakistani people, was launched in 2015.

Ahmed Farooq said, as the two countries are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year, Ambassador Lu and Pakistan Embassy are collaborating to published second volume of "You and US" which is likely to be launched next month.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Nong Rong in his video message also felicitated Ambassador Lu on launching of his book.

The launching ceremony was attended by President, China Pakistan Friendship Association, Sha Zukang and senior Pakistani and Chinese officials.