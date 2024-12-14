Book documenting the National Art Gallery launched

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Asian Study Group, launched the book "Documenting the National Art Gallery" at the PNCA- National Art Gallery on Saturday.

This significant event was attended by a large number of art enthusiasts, architects, cultural experts, and the general public, who gathered to celebrate the story of one of Pakistan’s most iconic architectural and cultural landmarks.

The book, written by the esteemed architect Naeem Pasha, is a comprehensive documentation of the National Art Gallery’s conception, design, and construction, spanning over 27 years from its initial vision in 1981 to its completion and inauguration in 2007. Naeem Pasha, the architect behind the National Art Gallery and a visionary figure in Pakistan’s art and architecture scene, shared his insights and reflections with the audience, emphasizing the perseverance, creativity, and dedication it took to bring this monumental project to life.

Naeem Pasha is renowned for his contributions to Pakistan's artistic and cultural development.

As the founder of the Rohtas Gallery and with a career spanning over three decades, he has been at the forefront of promoting contemporary art and preserving Pakistan’s heritage. His design for the National Art Gallery (PNCA) , a blend of modern architectural innovation and homage to the country’s artistic traditions, reflects his deep passion for creating spaces that inspire and connect.

During his address, Pasha recalled the challenges faced during the National Art Gallery’s (PNCA) journey, including political delays, shifting site plans, and budgetary constraints.

He shared how the project gained momentum under General Pervez Musharraf’s leadership, with construction finally resuming in 2005 after years of stagnation.

The audience was also shown engaging documentaries that highlighted the project’s evolution and the architectural ingenuity involved in transforming a skeletal structure into a vibrant cultural hub.

The National Art Gallery (PNCA) is not only an architectural marvel but also a symbol of Pakistan's rich artistic and cultural heritage.

The book sheds light on how the gallery overcame numerous hurdles to become the heart of the nation’s art scene.

Pasha described the gallery as a “dream that championed Pakistan’s creative spirit,” emphasizing its importance in preserving and promoting Pakistan’s visual and artistic identity.

PNCA’s Director General, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali paid glowing tribute to Naeem Pasha for his tireless efforts in shaping the National Art Gallery into a national treasure.

He highlighted his visionary approach and how the gallery stands today as a living testament to Pakistan’s cultural aspirations.

The event concluded with a question-and-answer session where Naeem Pasha interacted with the audience, sharing his personal anecdotes and aspirations for the future of art and culture in Pakistan.

The guests at the event praised the meticulous effort behind the book and the enduring legacy of the National Art Gallery (PNCA).

The launch of documenting the National Art Gallery marks a historic moment for Pakistan’s art and architecture community.

The book serves as a valuable resource and an inspiration for future generations, celebrating not just a building but a symbol of national pride and artistic achievement.