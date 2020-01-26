Book 'Dukhtar-e-Kashmir' launched

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A book titled 'Dukhtar-e-Kashmir' launched here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) under the auspices of Bazm-e-Arroj Adab to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5, 2020.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr Farhat Mehmood while Mufti Muhammad Arif was chief guest whereas on the occasion.

Naeem Akaram Qureshi performed the responsibility of the anchor of the program while Mustafa Siddiqui was guest of honor of the ceremony.

The speakers of the ceremony include Dr Bashir Bhervi, Prof Riaz Usmani, Prof Naveed Ashraf, Babar Mughal, Muhammad Ali, Nusrat Tanvir and Muhammad Farman who threw light on life and work of Maqsood Ahmed Rahi.

A large number of people from all walk of life participated in the book launching ceremony to show solidarity with people of Kashmir.

The speakers were of the view that Kashmiris are victims of India Government and India Army.