Book Dukhtran-e-Pakistan narrative to contribute in peace building: Speakers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Speakers at a book launching ceremony of Dukhtran-e-Pakistan narrative said the book would contribute in building peace and discouraging extremism in the society.

This narrative against extremisms, violence and terrorism has been prepared by the female campus of the International Islamic University (IIU) in collaboration with Government of Pakistan and Council of Islamic Ideology (CII).

The ceremony was attended by the President of Pakistan and Chancellor IIUI Dr Arif Alvi, First lady, female parliamentarians, renowned figures of society including representatives of minorities, university Vice Presidents, Deans, Director Generals and faculty members.

The launching ceremony was also addressed by Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir said women since establishment of the state of Pakistan have been playing a vital role in the progress of the country.

Talking about Mother of Nation, Fatima Jinnah she said that she was a role model for the women of Pakistan. She said it was the need of our society that they must take responsibility and come forward to address the deterioration.

She said respect of opinion, tolerance and dialogue are the keys to make society an ideal society to live in.

She also emphasized that the media must play a positive role to curb the violent and negative attitudes.

The ceremony was also addressed by Samia Raheel Qazi who proposed that women and family centers should be established in the society. She hailed the role of the government in promoting the rights of the university.

Addressing the ceremony, Rector IIUI , Dr. Masoom Yasinzai said it was the need of hour to be engaged in the activities that may help in improving peace, security and development.

He said IIUI has more than 30 thousand youth on campus and half of this population is comprised of female students, therefore, IIUI is indeed a right platform to launch and disseminate this narrative.

He added that IIUI and its constituent units shall be among leading ranks for the outreach and awareness of this narrative to let the Pakistani women be aware of their role of agent of change.

Dr. Masoom emphasized that dialogues and conferences were necessary to achieve the objectives of peace, prosperity, inclusiveness and Dukhtran e Pakistan is now a best play form to raise voice for this purpose.

Dr. Masoom Yasinzai vowed on the occasion that the university shall not leave any stone unturned for discouraging extremism and promoting peace through women's role women.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Chairman, CII said that Dukhtran e Pakistan narrative is a unique book that will contribute in building peace and discouraging extremism in the society.

He opined that the role of women is pivotal in making a society stable and sane. He hailed efforts of the President of Pakistan and IIU in preparation and implementation of Paigham e Pakistan narrative and added that Dukhtran e Pakistan narrative is an omen of positive impact in society through the meaningful role of women.

Ashifa Riaz Fatyana, Provincial Minister of Punjab for Women Development on her address on the occasion said that women's role in development and progress of the society is salient and same has been pursued by the Women Development department of Punjab by engaging the females of various section of society and realizing the, to play their active role in bringing the positive change in the society through dialogue and awareness.

She highlighted the tasks completed by the Women Development department of Punjab across the province and hoped that this narrative will help to achieve more constructive results of Paigham e Pakistan narrative.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Vice President female campus, IIU said that Dukhtran e Pakistan narrative is a message that women are the most vital force to bring change in the society and this cause through this narrative shall be achieved. She said the book launching is a matter of pride and happiness.

She added that women are the true messengers of peace, they , by promoting dialogue, respect of difference of opinion and tolerance can change the fate of generations. She appreciated the efforts and hard work of the scholars and researchers of the female campus of the university.