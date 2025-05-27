Book “East-West Economic Corridor for South and Central Asia” launched at IPRI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Tuesday hosted the launch of the book "Examining the Feasibility of an East-West Economic Corridor for South and Central Asia: Views from India and Pakistan," a product of a joint research collaboration between IPRI (Pakistan), the RAND Corporation (USA), and the Impact and Policy Research Institute (IMPRI) from India.

The event, held here at IPRI’s premises, was attended by diplomats, scholars, and policymakers to deliberate on the potential and prerequisites of establishing an East-West Economic Corridor (EWECA), aimed at enhancing regional connectivity and cooperation between South and Central Asia. The event was inaugurated by Dr Raashid Wali Janjua, Director Research at IPRI.

In his keynote address, Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal, emphasised the need for actionable policy measures. “Our region has a long history of trade connectivity through routes such as the Silk Road and the Grand Trunk Road. Yet today, it remains one of the least integrated regions in the world,” he said. Highlighting the government’s efforts under the "URAAN Pakistan" initiative, he added, “We are upgrading border infrastructure and trade zones to promote regional linkages. It is time to move from aspirations to practical steps. Trade depends on regional peace and stability.”

Prof Iqbal also noted that the book examines how regional trade has been restricted due to longstanding tensions, particularly between India and Pakistan, and stressed the importance of shifting from political discord to economic collaboration.

Dr Rafiq Dossani of the RAND Corporation highlighted the importance of building trust for economic integration. “Integration requires more than strategic plans—it requires time and trust. Coordination can benefit from an ASEAN-type model under EWECA, with a phased, step-by-step agenda where each milestone is achieved before moving to the next,” he remarked. He also pointed to political dynamics as a key factor that has impeded cooperation in the region.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistifan underlined the role Pakistan can play in linking Central Asian states. “We must close the communication gap between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, including improving collaboration between media and business sectors. Pakistan can act as a connector between landlocked Central Asian countries,” he stated.

Ambassador Dr Raza Muhammad reflected on the shared understanding among the contributing authors. “The success of any economic corridor depends on domestic consensus and sustained dialogue. The example of SAARC shows us the consequences of stagnation. Even during the Cold War, adversaries like Washington and Moscow maintained dialogue. India and Pakistan must adopt a similar approach,” he said.

The event concluded with consensus among participants: regional connectivity is both achievable and essential. Through this collaborative research effort, IPRI, RAND, and IMPRI have taken a meaningful step toward fostering dialogue and cooperation to address shared regional challenges.