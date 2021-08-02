BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A book exhibition was held here at Central library Bahawalpur on which books related to the struggle of Kashmiris against oppressing Indian forces were put on display.

According to Chief Librarian Rana Javed Iqbal, the exhibition was organized in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal to protest against India's revoking of Kashmir's autonomy.

A large number of students and citizens visited the exhibition and read the books. On August 5,2019, India had deployed extra forces in Kashmir to oppress the Kashmiris and Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which gave special status to Kashmir was abolished.