Book Exhibition Launched To Pay Tribute To Pakistan Movement Heroes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 05:10 PM

Book exhibition launched to pay tribute to Pakistan movement heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) Wednesday launched a book exhibition at Aiwan-e-Quaid Public Library, F-9 Park to pay tribute to the martyrs and heroes of Pakistan movement 1947.

Talking to APP, ICT Director General Admin Syeda Shafaq Hashmi said the purpose of organizing an exhibition was to acknowledge the sacrifices paid by the Muslims of the sub-continent, besides creating awareness among the masses about the ideology of Pakistan.

To a query, she said COVID-19 guidelines were being ensured at the area and nobody was allowed to enter the exhibition without wearing face mask.

The books related to the creation, ideology, movement and struggle of Pakistan and renowned personalities from Pakistan were displayed at the library.

The exhibition that would be concluded on August 20 would remain open for general public from 10:00 a.m. to 06:00 p.m.

