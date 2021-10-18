Book exhibition on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) inaugurated at Punjab University

Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar on Monday inaugurated a five-day book exhibition on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) at the Irani Section of the PU library

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar on Monday inaugurated a five-day book exhibition on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) at the Irani Section of the PU library.

On the occasion, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Saleem Mazhar said the life of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was an exemplary model for each of us and necessary to be followed to achieve success in life.

He said the conduct of such exhibitions would provide a channel for the community to get closer towards the teachings of holy Prophet (PBUH). He expressed his beliefthat a man could get something good merely by visiting a mosque or a library.

Dr Muahmmad Haroon Usmani thanked the Pro VC for his support and encouragement.