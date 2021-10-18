UrduPoint.com

Book Exhibition On Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) Inaugurated At Punjab University

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:57 PM

Book exhibition on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) inaugurated at Punjab University

Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar on Monday inaugurated a five-day book exhibition on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) at the Irani Section of the PU library

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab University Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar on Monday inaugurated a five-day book exhibition on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) at the Irani Section of the PU library.

On the occasion, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Saleem Mazhar said the life of holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was an exemplary model for each of us and necessary to be followed to achieve success in life.

He said the conduct of such exhibitions would provide a channel for the community to get closer towards the teachings of holy Prophet (PBUH). He expressed his beliefthat a man could get something good merely by visiting a mosque or a library.

Dr Muahmmad Haroon Usmani thanked the Pro VC for his support and encouragement.

Related Topics

Punjab Man Mosque

Recent Stories

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development ..

UAE’s new federal budget will drive development journey: UAE ministers

16 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings wit ..

UAE participates in Arab Governors’ meetings with WBG, IMF chiefs

46 minutes ago
 Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah condemns blast on Quetta's Sa ..

Syed Ijaz Ahmed Shah condemns blast on Quetta's Sariab Road

3 minutes ago
 Revenue employees hold protest against mob attack ..

Revenue employees hold protest against mob attack on Mukhtiarkar's house

3 minutes ago
 Govt taking various steps to control inflation: Sh ..

Govt taking various steps to control inflation: Shahbaz Gill

3 minutes ago
 US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.