UrduPoint.com

Book Fair At Government College University Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Book fair at Government College University Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A three-day book fair, offering up to 50 per cent discounts on books by 30 publishers, received an overwhelming response from students and teachers on the first two days of its opening at the Government College University Lahore.

Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Asghar Zaidi inaugurated the book fair, organised by the University's library at the Abdus Salam Hall, where eminent publishers set up their stalls. GCU Chief Librarian Muhammad also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Talking to the media, VC Prof. Zaidi said students were being given discount on books "and this time we are also providing an opportunity for the students to interact with the authors of the books".

Prof. Zaidi said he encouraged everyone to take advantage of the opportunity to buy books, meet authors and expand their knowledge and understanding of the world.

