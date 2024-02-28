Book fair concludes at GCUF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A two-day book fair at Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad new campus concluded, here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin said that such types of book fairs should be organised regularly in educational institutions so that students and teachers could have access to all types of books under a roof at discounted rates.

He said that the aim of the book fair was to highlight the importance of learning knowledge and book reading among students.

He also appreciated the efforts of Convener library Committee Prof Dr. Kaleem Khan Khosa, Senior Librarian Tariq Latif, Sakhawat Ali and Muhammad Ashfaq regarding the organisation of the book fair. A large number of students including national as well as international publishers were also participated in the book fair.

The stalls of religion, history, philosophy, science, politics, psychology, poetry, humor, biography, travelogue, health, education, civilisation, culture and art books were set up.