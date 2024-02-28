Open Menu

Book Fair Concludes At GCUF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Book fair concludes at GCUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A two-day book fair at Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad new campus concluded, here on Wednesday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasir Amin said that such types of book fairs should be organised regularly in educational institutions so that students and teachers could have access to all types of books under a roof at discounted rates.

He said that the aim of the book fair was to highlight the importance of learning knowledge and book reading among students.

He also appreciated the efforts of Convener library Committee Prof Dr. Kaleem Khan Khosa, Senior Librarian Tariq Latif, Sakhawat Ali and Muhammad Ashfaq regarding the organisation of the book fair. A large number of students including national as well as international publishers were also participated in the book fair.

The stalls of religion, history, philosophy, science, politics, psychology, poetry, humor, biography, travelogue, health, education, civilisation, culture and art books were set up.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Nasir Reading GCU All Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts ..

Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..

46 minutes ago
 Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related ..

Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for i ..

Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA

2 hours ago
 Newly-elected KP members take oath today

Newly-elected KP members take oath today

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears bef ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC

3 hours ago
 Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high po ..

Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks

4 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance de ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024

7 hours ago
 US stock markets drift lower on disappointing econ ..

US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data

16 hours ago
 2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochista ..

2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth con ..

Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan