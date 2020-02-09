UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Book Fair Continues

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 03:20 PM

Book fair continues

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :A five-day the 34th International Book Fair is successfully going on at the Lahore Expo Centre and a large number of people visited during the last four days.

On Sunday, a good number of book lovers purchased books while special activities for children were arranged at the fair to promote book reading among kids, according to the fair organizers.

When this scribe questioned a visitor, Arizonan Sajjad, about the fair, he said the fair had provided an opportunity to buy books of great writers, Ashfaq Ahmad, A Hameed, Saadat Hassan Manto, Qurratul Ain Haider, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi and others.

Abdullah , a student, said these events would bring all sections of society towardsbook reading. He added that books of local and of international publishers wereavailable in the fair.

Related Topics

Lahore Student Buy Reading Sunday All Love

Recent Stories

Utilising natural resources necessary for sustaina ..

21 minutes ago

Expo 2020 launches first retail outlet for officia ..

36 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths in China reach 811

3 hours ago

Support from Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservatio ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 9, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.