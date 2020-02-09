Book fair continues

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :A five-day the 34th International Book Fair is successfully going on at the Lahore Expo Centre and a large number of people visited during the last four days.

On Sunday, a good number of book lovers purchased books while special activities for children were arranged at the fair to promote book reading among kids, according to the fair organizers.

When this scribe questioned a visitor, Arizonan Sajjad, about the fair, he said the fair had provided an opportunity to buy books of great writers, Ashfaq Ahmad, A Hameed, Saadat Hassan Manto, Qurratul Ain Haider, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi and others.

Abdullah , a student, said these events would bring all sections of society towardsbook reading. He added that books of local and of international publishers wereavailable in the fair.