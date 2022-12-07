Book fair, food festival for female students held at IIUI

In connection with Extravaganza 2022, International Islamic University (IIU) on Wednesday organised a book fair and food festival for the female students, inaugurated here at the new campus by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and President Islamabad Bar Shoaib Shaheen.

On the occasion, IIUI President Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, Vice Presidents of the university, Deans, DGs, students advisors, provosts and a large number of female students were also present.

The chief guest visited the book stall set up by the publishers hailing from different cities of the country.

Meanwhile, the guests also visited the stalls of the food set up by the female students of more than 40 countries.

DC Memon said that it was very encouraging that IIUI has provided a dedicated platform to female students to showcase their culture and talent.

He said the university management deserves appreciation for this long appreciable event to nurture the students by involving them in constructive activities.

Shoaib Shaheen said that IIUI has a legacy of providing a peaceful milieu and diverse culture.

He said on the campus more than 30,000 students were indeed ambassadors of the university who were being nurtured in an ideal learning environment.

He said the book fair was also an effort to bring youth closer to reading habits.

IIUI President Dr Alotaibi said that he was happy to see active participation of female students in all the activities of Extravaganza 2022 including the book fair.

He said the university was keen to focus on the needs of society and we were making all out efforts to bring youth towards the initiatives that may pay back to the society.

He said the university has a clear idea that youth were the biggest agent of change and this extravaganza was its true example as in dozens of events we have brought various platforms for the young talented students to shine and serve the society and humanity.

On the second day of the event, the students also participated in speeches, media hunt, arts exhibition, competitions of Qirat & Naat. Grand Mushaira will be held on December 8 at 2:30 pm.

The Mushaira will be attended by Anwar Masood, Badar Munir, Syed Salman Gillani, Dr. Inam ul Haq Javed and Aziz Faisal. The Extravaganza shall continue till December 09.