Book fair held at Agriculture University Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A one-day book fair was held at Agricultural University here Wednesday to promote reading culture among students.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah inaugurated the book fair which was participated by a large number of leading booksellers, publishers and printers and booksellers of the country. They displayed a wide range of books on different topics at subsidized rates.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the VC underlined the need for inculcating a habit of book reading among the students who were considered as architects of the country's bright future.

He was of the view that books were a rich source of getting knowledge to keep pace with the changing world and in this regard culture of reading should be promoted. He also said that building good character of children was also necessary besides imparting them quality education.

He added that it would not be wrong to say that books and literacy played an important role in making an individual more responsible and promoting tolerance in society.

Thus, he said that such events were useful and they should be held in future as well. Registrar Abdul Basit Khan said that the entire University administration including Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shakibullah would always play a positive role for the improvement, development and prosperity of the University.

He further said that books increase our education and knowledge, thus reading habits should be promoted. Addressing the opening ceremony, Director Admission Dr. Ehsan Ali said it was a wonderful opportunity for students to get books of their choice at discounted rates.

He said visitors could see a brief synopsis of the books before buying them. Professors, Deans and other officers from Gomal University expressed gratitude to all the University administration including Vice Chancellor Dr. Shakibullah for arranging the book fair at the campus.

A large number of teachers, officers and students visited the fair and showed their keen interest in exploring the collection of books and purchasing the ones they found most intriguing.