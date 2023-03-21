UrduPoint.com

Book Fair Held At University Of Veterinary And Animal Sciences (UVAS)

Published March 21, 2023

Book fair held at University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS)

Central Library of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a day-long annual book fair 2023 in the City Campus here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ):Central Library of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged a day-long annual book fair 2023 in the City Campus here on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the book fair while Librarian Muhammad Aslam, Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf, Prof Dr Asim Aslam, Ms Abeeda Zia and a large number of students, faculty members and book sellers were also present.

As many as 12 stalls were set up and publishers displayed a variety of books, including livestock, literature, information technology, social science and on relevant fields of veterinary sciences like anatomy & histology, animal nutrition, clinical medicine & surgery, dairy technology, public health, fisheries aquaculture,�food sciences human nutrition, livestock production, microbiology, parasitology, pathology, poultry production, wildlife and ecology, biochemistry biotechnology, pharmaceutical science, leather & fiber technology, statistics & computer science, environmental science and policy management etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that book fair was aimed to provide a platform to promote book reading habit among students, researchers and teachers. He urged to promote such activities not only in city campus rather in other campuses of the UVAS.

