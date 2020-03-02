Book fair inaugurated at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library

Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro along-with Vice Chancellor Sindh University Prof. Dr.Fateh Muhammad Burfat jointly inaugurated 7-day Book Fair, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial Library, here on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Larkana Division Muhammad Saleem Raza Khuhro along-with Vice Chancellor Sindh University Prof. Dr.Fateh Muhammad Burfat jointly inaugurated 7-day Book Fair, at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library, here on Monday.

The fair, organized by the Sindh Culture and Tourism Department, attracted a number of people including students who took keen interest in books on different subjects.

While speaking on the occasion the Divisional Commissioner appreciated the holding of the book fair and said that it is a healthy motivation for providing books on different subjects to the students on concession rate in the fair, which will help them for their studies.

On the occasion Deputy Director Culture Department Larkana Shamsuddin Kalhoro, appreciated the cooperation of Sindhi Adabi board, Sindhika academy, National Book Foundation, Indus Books and other famous publishers for providing the books on discounted price.

Earlier, Pro-Vice Chancellor Sindh University Larkana Campus Prof.Dr.Azhar Ali Shah, Additional Commissioner-I Ahmed Sultan Khoso, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Noman Siddique, Mayor Municipal Corporation (LMC) Khair Muhammad Shaikh and others also visited thebook fair and appreciated the efforts of organizers.