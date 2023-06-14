Book fair on promoting local culture and celebrations held at Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) ::The District Youth Office Lower in collaboration with the district administration Chitral here on Wednesday organized a book fair at the University of Chitral to promote and celebrate local literature.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Anwar Akbar inaugurated the fair as the chief guest.

The guests of honor, Professor Dr Muhammad Zahir Shah Vice Chancellor and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Dr Muhammad Atif Jalib highly appreciated the organizers and encouraged the students to make the most of the opportunity to promote local literature.

Talking to this scribe, District Youth Officer Lower Chitral Jabbar Ghani said that they have a series of such meaningful events to be organized on the direction of Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The book fair was a successful event with a wide range of books on various topics available at the stalls. The students of Chitral University showed keen interest in exploring the collection of local books and purchasing the ones they found most intriguing consisting of the information of their interest. The event provided an excellent platform for students to interact with various authors, publishers and book enthusiasts who shared their knowledge and experience with students.

Vice Chancellor University of Chitral Pro Dr Zahir Shah and AC headquarters Dr Atif Jalib while talking to this scribe said the nations which remember their culture and literature never fall. They hailed the efforts of the District Youth office Lower Chitral for conducting such types of beneficial events which motivate the local youth, especially, students to never ignore local literature.

VC Dr Zahir Shah said that a book is always a best friend but unfortunately our young generation ws mostly engaged in social media and have very less interest in book reading. He stressed upon the students and youth to have a good relationship with the books because a good book can guide us in the best way.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Anwar Akbar quoted a renowned philosopher and researcher who was habitual to book reading and could not read the book only on two nights that were his marriage night and the night he died. Students were stressed to take interest in local literature and encourage the local authors, publishers. A large number of male and female students visited the book fair and expressed enthusiasm in books consisting of local literature.